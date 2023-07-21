Pickleball takes over Oracle Park for pros and amateurs

Move over baseball, pickleball is taking over Oracle Park.

Some of the best pickleball players in the country have converged on the transformed San Francisco Giants home field for a professional exhibition tournament along with an amateur event.

The touring festival is dubbed the 2023 Pickle4 Ballpark Series and features five courts where anyone interested can reserve time to play at select times.

The festival started Thursday and runs through Sunday, with the pros on the courts Friday and Sunday. No. 1 PPA player Anna Leigh Waters and 2023 U.S. Open champions Simone Jardim and Paris Todd are among the major players in the pro exhibition.

There also will be men's, women's and mixed doubles brackets in an amateur tournament, with the winners receiving automatic invites to the 2024 U.S Open Pickleball Championship in Naples, Florida.

Tickets and more information can be found online on the Giants' official website.