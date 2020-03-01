Plane Makes Emergency Landing, Evacuation at SFO

An aircraft made an emergency landing and evacuation at San Francisco International Airport Sunday after a smoke alert indication, authorities confirmed.

An Air Canada Express flight from San Francisco to Vancouver received a rear lavatory smoke detector indication, which was was followed by the crew requesting priority landing "per standing operating procedures."

In addition, an emergency evacuation took place as a "precautionary measure." All 74 passengers aboard the plane were safely evacuated and transported to a terminal. One passenger sustained a minor ankle injury and is being treated.

The aircraft was inspected and officials confirmed there was no fire threatening it.

Another plane and crew were dispatched to continue the flight en route to Vancouver.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," said Jazz Aviation officials, an Air Canada Express brand.