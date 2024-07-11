Police arrest suspect in alleged kidnapping at Powell Bart Station

Police arrested a man Wednesday who allegedly tried to kidnap a teenage girl from the Powell Street BART station.

According to BART police, officers received a report just after 8 p.m. Tuesday that a teenage girl was taken from the station and pulled into a vehicle by an adult man. Police allege they saw the man "forcibly removing" the girl from the station on BART surveillance video.

The San Francisco Police Department located the suspect and a vehicle around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, and BART police arrested Jamall Blue, 37, shortly after. The girl, who was reported missing Tuesday night by her parents, was also located early Wednesday morning and referred to juvenile services, police said. It is unclear if the girl was with the suspect when she was found by police.