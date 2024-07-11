San Francisco

Police arrest suspect in alleged kidnapping at Powell Bart Station

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police arrested a man Wednesday who allegedly tried to kidnap a teenage girl from the Powell Street BART station.

According to BART police, officers received a report just after 8 p.m. Tuesday that a teenage girl was taken from the station and pulled into a vehicle by an adult man. Police allege they saw the man "forcibly removing" the girl from the station on BART surveillance video.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The San Francisco Police Department located the suspect and a vehicle around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, and BART police arrested Jamall Blue, 37, shortly after. The girl, who was reported missing Tuesday night by her parents, was also located early Wednesday morning and referred to juvenile services, police said. It is unclear if the girl was with the suspect when she was found by police.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us