President Biden continues fundraising swing in Bay Area

President Joe Biden will be waking up at the Fairmont in San Francisco on Wednesday to continue his campaign fundraising swing in the Bay Area.

The president's day will include a meeting with the president’s council of advisers on science and technology and two campaign receptions in the afternoon.

The first of those fundraising events will be at 2:45 p.m., so those around Nob Hill, downtown or Chinatown should expect to see the impressive motorcade making its way from the hotel during that 2 o’clock hour.

San Francisco street closures around the Fairmont include California and Sacramento streets between Mason and Stockton; and Mason and Powell streets between California and Clay.

Those road closures will be in effect until 6 p.m.

The president leaves for Phoenix later Wednesday evening.