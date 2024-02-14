Dozens of protesters block the Golden Gate Bridge

Dozens of protesters Wednesday morning stopped and blocked traffic across the Golden Gate Bridge for a brief period of time.

Northbound lanes of Highway 101 across the bridge were blocked for a brief time, and the protesters displayed signs.

The protest was in response to Israel's bombing of Rafah, to demand that President Biden stop supplying Israel with weapons and to call for an immediate cease-fire, according to organizers.

Some of the protesters held up a banner across all lanes and stood in place for about 15-20 minutes before moving on.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Traffic was able to begin moving again minutes later.