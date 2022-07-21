BART Puts Up Fences Outside Popular San Francisco Station

BART is putting up temporary fences outside a popular station in San Francisco after open-air drug use and other illegal activities have become a safety concern.

The fences are up at 24th and Mission and vendors in the area said it was a move that was long overdue.

“A lot of strange people doing illegal activity right there in the corner. Alcohol, dancing all day,” said Milagros Lopez, who sells goods legally on that corner.

The city requested the fences to hopefully curb some of the illegal activity.

Supervisor Hillary Ronen represents that district and recently tweeted that the situation at 24th and Mission has become "Untenable."

The temporary fencing will be there for two months as a short term fix while the city creates a new street vendor permitting system.

Another legal vendor across the street said it’s become less safe here over the years.

“Yeah it’s dangerous. We’re here because we don’t have a job, but it’s dangerous in the streets here,” said Marta Regidor, who feels the temporary fence is a step in the right direction for those folks trying to make an honest living.

“It’s OK they make changes because it’s more safer for the people here,” she said. “It’s more safe for me because I don’t need to pay attention to who’s behind me.”