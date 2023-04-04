Storm Damages Iconic Red Lanterns in San Francisco's Chinatown

Business owners in San Francisco's Chinatown are asking for donations to fix the famous red lanterns after the storms of the past few months tore them to pieces.

The Chinatown Merchants Association put the red lanterns up over a decade ago and since then, they've become a symbol of Chinatown.

Not only are they beautiful and iconic, but they light up the street.

Now, business owners want to replace them. They've already gotten some grants and donations but they’re asking for help to cover the rest.

“The tourists come and take pictures with our lanterns so we don't want to disappoint any tourists, as you know our tourism is already taking quite a hit from COVID,” said Jenny Chan, associate director of Chinatown Merchants Association.

Chinatown business owners are hoping they will get the lanterns up before summer.