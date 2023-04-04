San Francisco

Storm Damages Iconic Red Lanterns in San Francisco's Chinatown

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Business owners in San Francisco's Chinatown are asking for donations to fix the famous red lanterns after the storms of the past few months tore them to pieces. 

The Chinatown Merchants Association put the red lanterns up over a decade ago and since then, they've become a symbol of Chinatown. 

Not only are they beautiful and iconic, but they light up the street. 

Now, business owners want to replace them. They've already gotten some grants and donations but they’re asking for help to cover the rest. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“The tourists come and take pictures with our lanterns so we don't want to disappoint any tourists, as you know our tourism is already taking quite a hit from COVID,” said Jenny Chan, associate director of Chinatown Merchants Association.

Chinatown business owners are hoping they will get the lanterns up before summer.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us