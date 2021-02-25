San Francisco Expected to Soon Enter Red Tier

San Francisco is expected to be the next Bay Area county to enter the red tier, meaning indoor dining could be allowed as early as next week.

City leaders are detailing new rules for restaurants so they can prepare.

Indoor dining would have to close at 10 p.m. and would be limited to a table of four people from the same family. Outdoor dining could remain open past 10 p.m. and people from three families instead of two could sit together.

Restaurants say it's great news but they plan to make the transition slowly.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“Make sure when we do open for indoor dining everything is safe for staff and customers definitely not gonna rush into it but we are excited that's the direction things are headed,” said Zoe Frankel from NOVY Resaturant.

City leaders say inspectors will be pivoting from educating to citing businesses for violating the new health order. They say remaining cautious is key to continuing the reopening process.

“We are anxious to welcome people back in but we want to keep everyone safe and not go backward,” said Michael Trent of Patxi’s Pizza.

An announcement from the governor about San Francisco entering the red tier is expected Thursday.