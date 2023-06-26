Dozens gather in San Francisco to protest mayor's budget

San Francisco Mayor London Breed released her budget proposal, but not everyone is happy with the way the funds are set to be allocated.

The Budget Justice Coalition organized a rally on the steps of city hall Monday. It’s made up of more than 40 community and labor organizations in the city.

The group says Breed’s proposal is too dramatic in its funding cuts for needed social services.

A continued issue addressed by the speakers at the rally was the lack of investment in affordable housing.

“San Franciscans expect our elected representatives, especially our mayor, to spend the money we gave them on the thing we asked them to spend it on,” said Shanti Singh, who is the chairperson of the San Francisco Housing Stability Fund Oversight Board. “To get real, affordable housing built and bought.”

The budget is currently under consideration by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

A final version will be passed some time in July.