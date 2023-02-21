San Francisco's Most Expensive Home Listing So Far This Year

Any takers? The most expensive home put on the market in San Francisco so far this year is going for $35 million.
The mansion along Pacific Avenue has six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It's been standing there since it was built back in 1910.
Depending on the final sales price, it may beat out the most expensive listing of 2022, which had an asking price of $39.5 million.
