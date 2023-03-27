San Francisco

San Francisco to Begin Charging Restaurants for Parklets

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco will soon begin charging restaurants for parklets, and a key deadline is approaching for those businesses.

Dining parklets became a pandemic staple, but for some restaurants they'll are a mainstay.

Restaurants that wish to continue using the parklets have until March 31 to apply under the city's shared-spaces program. There will be some new fees and added restrictions.

Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us