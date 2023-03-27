San Francisco to Begin Charging Restaurants for Parklets

San Francisco will soon begin charging restaurants for parklets, and a key deadline is approaching for those businesses.
Dining parklets became a pandemic staple, but for some restaurants they'll are a mainstay.
Restaurants that wish to continue using the parklets have until March 31 to apply under the city's shared-spaces program. There will be some new fees and added restrictions.
Kris Sanchez has the full story in the video above.
