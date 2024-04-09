San Francisco

San Francisco post office proposed to be renamed after Dianne Feinstein

By Bay City News

Pool | Getty Images

Federal lawmakers have proposed to rename a post office in San Francisco after Dianne Feinstein, the city's former mayor and a longtime U.S. senator.

In a statement, U.S. Sens. Alex Padilla and Laphonza Butler, both D-California, said Tuesday they have introduced a bill to rename the post office on the ground level of the Rincon Center at 180 Steuart St.

"Senator Feinstein was a towering figure not just in modern California politics, but in the history of our state and our nation," said Padilla. "Just as she had a keen ability to bridge divides and connect with people from all walks of life, our local post offices symbolize the importance of keeping Americans connected. It is only fitting that we celebrate her memory by dedicating an institution essential to a functioning and fair democracy in her name."

"I stand on the shoulder of giants like Senator Feinstein who as the first woman Senator for California, served her country with grace and fortitude," said Butler. "Renaming the 180 Steuart Street post office in her honor is just one of the many ways we can celebrate her remarkable legacy of service."

In January, the San Francisco Airport Commission voted unanimously to rename the international terminal at San Francisco International Airport after Feinstein.

The late senator died at the age of 90 died in late September last year. She is the longest-serving woman senator in U.S. history, as well as San Francisco's first mayor and first woman president of the city's Board of Supervisors.

