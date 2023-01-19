Alleged Drunk Driver Sends Stolen Car Off San Francisco Hill During Pursuit

An alleged drunk driver launched a stolen SUV off a hill at San Francisco's Twin Peaks during a police pursuit late Wednesday night, according to police.

Police officers first tried to flag down a suspected drunk driver at 11:47 p.m. Officers said the suspect did not yield to the traffic stop, slammed into a marked police car and continued to drive into the Twin Peaks area.

Police said the man proceeded to drive off a road and down a hill, where he landed on a parked car.

The suspect was taken out of the car and brought to a hospital. Police did not release his name or his condition as of Thursday. He is in custody with charges pending, and the vehicle was towed from the area, according to police.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with "SFPD."