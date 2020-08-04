coronavirus

San Francisco Restaurants, Bars Team Up for a Business Boost

By Jean Elle

NBC Universal, Inc.

Business owners are looking for ways to stay afloat during the pandemic, and now an effort that benefits restaurants and bars is underway in San Francisco, one that offers food and alcoholic beverages to its customers.

Bar 440 Castro can serve drinks as long as they serve food, so that's where restaurant The Cove on Castro comes in.

"When they decided to open, they asked me to team up. I said 'sure let's give it a try,'" said Maurice Darwish. "I'm open with them until 8 at night."

Local

MLB 5 hours ago

Baseball Teams Try to Adapt, Find Safe Options on Road Trips

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Technical Issue Has California Under-Reporting Virus Cases

The Cove extended its hours and hired some staff back. 

"There are good and bad times. We are fighting very hard and looking at what our options are," said Darwish. "We are collaborating with the 440 bar and it seems like that is attracting customers."

Meanwhile, community leaders in Chinatown are looking to create more outdoor options.

Grant Avenue is closed on the weekends so restaurants can spread out. But the Chinese Chamber of Commerce is announcing a partnership Tuesday with restaurants to help them get the permits they need to set up outside.

"Even when they open no people," said Sam Chen. 

He says he needs more foot traffic to keep the doors open at Magical Ice Cream.

"Come out and check it out, some dim sum is open, not all are closed just some especially souvenir shops, they hit hard," he said. 

The chamber says one third of Chinatown restaurants are in danger of closing in the next six months.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSan Francisco
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us