San Francisco declares itself a sanctuary city for transgender people

San Francisco is now a sanctuary city for transgender and gender non-conforming people.

On Tuesday, the board of supervisors unanimously voted on the new resolution, introduced by Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.

The declaration is mostly symbolic but will help leaders provide safety for members of the trans community and those providing gender affirming care to them.

It comes as some conservative states are limiting transgender rights.

“We just want to send out a little beacon in this Pride Month to folks in those places that there are people here that care about you, who see you and will support you if you make your way here,” Mandelman said.

San Francisco is the third California city to make this declaration behind West Hollywood and Sacramento.

The resolution goes into effect immediately.