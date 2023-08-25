SFMTA adds delineators to intersection where 4-year-old was killed

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency removed several makeshift plastic posts Friday installed by a group of street safety advocates earlier this week.

Those makeshift posts were a response to a crash that killed a 4-year-old girl at the intersection of 4th and King. The goal was to slow traffic down by re-engineering the intersection.

But now, the city agency bolted plastic posts in the intersection called delineators.

For people who live and walk around in the neighborhood, they're a welcomed addition to the intersection.

"This should have been done a long time ago when they did the cal train, they could have created a lot of safety from accidents,” said Francoise Lopez-Austin of San Francisco. “A few times over here, I've almost got hit a few times."

Resident Neurca Fernandez-Martinez said she’s been nearly hit a few times by drivers in the same area and while she was pushing her grandkids in their stroller.

She said drivers cross into the crosswalk like nothing and they “drive like crazy.”

The action by the SFMA is in response to a crash there last week that killed a 4-year-old as her father was pushing her in a stroller.

The 71-year-old driver has been arrested and charged with several crimes, including vehicular manslaughter.

The newly-installed plastic posts are an effort to slow down traffic turning onto the Highway 280 freeway onramp.

"Specifically what we're doing is, we're reducing the number of turning lanes, from two lanes to one lane,” said Tom Maguire, SFMTA streets director.

During a street memorial there earlier this week, the SFMTA had said, It was going to take at least few days to install its delineators at this intersection.

But on Tuesday night, a group called Safe Street Rebel took it upon themselves to install its own delineators at the intersection.

They said the SFMTA had already announced its plan to modify traffic there so they bolted in their own posts according to the SFMTA plan.

"It's good to see that they're out there making the improvements,” said group member Marcus. “I like to think that we were able to light a bit of a fire under their butts to get them moving a bit quicker."

SFMTA crews removed the Street Rebel delineators and installed their own. Maguire said they do try to work as fast a possible to make changes, but it sometimes takes few days to re-plan an intersection - then get crews out that will install any equipment, change striping, signs, and in this case, reprogram street lights.

"We do ask that the public understand that it may take a day or two for us to get this professionally engineered and installed properly,” said Maguire.

The SFMTA streets director added that he appreciates the advocacy groups' efforts to get his agency to move as quickly and safely as possible when it comes to these kinds of changes.