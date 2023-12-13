Paul Pelosi Attacked

Sentencing date scheduled for man convicted of attacking Paul Pelosi

By Ginger Conejero Saab

NBC Universal, Inc.

A sentencing date has been scheduled for the man convicted of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in their San Francisco home last year.

David DePape's sentencing in his federal case has been scheduled for April 24.

DePape was found guilty of all counts against him in the federal case. Now the attention is on his sentencing – how much of the maximum 30-year sentence he will serve for being found guilty of assault and how much of the 20-year sentence for attempted kidnapping he will be responsible for.

A federal grand jury indicted DePape last month.

He was found guilty of assaulting Paul Pelosi inside the Pacific Heights home in October 2022. DePape was also found guilty of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official.

DePape's state case is currently still in the courts. There, he is charged with attempted murder and elder abuse, among other charges.

The district attorney’s office has not commented if it will entertain a plea deal with the defense given the federal case is done.

