Paul Pelosi's attacker returns to court to face state charges

David DePape, the man found guilty in federal court earlier this month of attacking Rep. Nancy Pelosi's husband, will be back in front of a judge Wednesday to face state charges in the case.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins was set to take the initial steps in trying DePape on a handful of state charges, including attempted murder, after DePape allegedly assaulted Paul Pelosi with a hammer.

Wednesday's proceedings were expected to be brief, setting a start date for the trial.

