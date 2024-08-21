8-day tunnel closure to impact SF Muni light rail service

On Thursday, SF Muni is closing down the Twin Peaks Tunnel for eight days to perform required maintenance, and it is expected to have a significant impact on light-rail service, officials say.

The K, L, M and S lines will be affected by the closure. The N, J and T lines will not be affected, as those run through the Sunset Tunnel, officials say.

The work also will close the West Portal and Forest Hill stations, Muni says.

A bus bridge will link light-rail riders between those stations and the Castro or Church street stations.