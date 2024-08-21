San Francisco

8-day tunnel closure to impact SF Muni light rail service

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

On Thursday, SF Muni is closing down the Twin Peaks Tunnel for eight days to perform required maintenance, and it is expected to have a significant impact on light-rail service, officials say.

The K, L, M and S lines will be affected by the closure. The N, J and T lines will not be affected, as those run through the Sunset Tunnel, officials say.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The work also will close the West Portal and Forest Hill stations, Muni says.

A bus bridge will link light-rail riders between those stations and the Castro or Church street stations.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us