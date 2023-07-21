SF reacts to death of legendary singer Tony Bennett

Tributes have poured in from all over the world for legendary singer Tony Bennett, who died Friday at 96.

One of the most significant places in Bennett’s decorated career is the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, where there is a growing memorial at his statue.

The Fairmont is special for Bennett and his career as its Venetian Ballroom is where he sang his iconic hit "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" for the first time back in 1961. The hotel has had a partnership with Bennett throughout the years: One of the suites is named after him and a section of Mason Street where the hotel sits was renamed Tony Bennett Way years ago.

His passing has hit close to home for some staff at the Fairmont who had the pleasure of meeting him. One of those people is the hotel's spokesperson Michelle Heston. She says Bennett's energy was infectious.

"What an amazing man. What a legend," said Heston, who added that she met Bennett on several occasions and saw him perform at the Venetian. "He filled a room. He had charm, he was sophisticated, and he was a very kind man."

The special statue at the Fairmont and the renamed street were unveiled in 2016.

Mayor London Breed released a statement after hearing the news of Bennett's passing Friday:

"Tony Bennett provided us with a song, a spirit, and a magic that is intertwined with the history of San Francisco and who we are. His contributions to this City go far beyond words on a page or melodies in the air. From the first day he sung 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco' at the Fairmont Hotel and through all the decades since, Tony Bennett embodied a love for this City shared by all San Franciscans. Today we honor his memory and celebrate his legacy that will stay with us forever."

The Giants also posted a tribute to Bennett on social media:

The #SFGiants are saddened to hear of the loss of Tony Bennett, a true legend whose music will live on at Oracle Park. We cherish the memories of his friendship & many visits. We will remember him for leaving his heart in San Francisco. Our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/tYzAsuEc5F — SFGiants (@SFGiants) July 21, 2023

On Friday afternoon, flags at City Hall will fly half-staff to honor Bennett and his "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" will play over PA systems across the city, including at the Fairmont, other hotels and at City Hall.

Bennett's tribute song to San Francisco, his biggest hit, has become an unofficial anthem for the City by the Bay, though it's just one of the many hits across a career that has spanned eight decades.

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016. He is survived by his wife, Susan Benedetto, his two sons, Danny and Dae Bennett, his daughters Johanna Bennett and Antonia Bennett and nine grandchildren.