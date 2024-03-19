SF to discuss installation of new speed cameras

San Francisco on Tuesday will take another step in cracking down on speeding drivers, discussing a list of intersections targeted for new speed cameras.
A total of 33 speed cameras will be installed, and on Tuesday, the San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency will meet to discuss its process in selecting the locations.
The installation of speed cameras stems from legislation Gov. Gavin Newsom signed last year that allows San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and three other California cities to identify the locations where speeding is rampant and place the cameras.
Several locations identified in San Francisco are in proximity to schools, senior living facilities and health care sites as well as in areas where there's a high concentration of speed-related collisions.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
The following areas are slated to get the new speed cameras:
- 3rd Street from Key Avenue to Jamestown Avenue
- 7th Street from Harrison to Folsom
- 9th Street from Bryant to Harrison
- 10th Street from Harrison to Folsom
- 16th Street from Bryant to Potrero
- Alemany from Farragut to Naglee
- Bay Street from Octavia to Gough
- Bayshore Boulevard from 101 off-ramp to Tunnel Avenue
- Broadway from Powell to Stockton
- Bryant from 2nd to 3rd Street
- Cesar Chavez from Folsom to Harrison
- Cesar Chavez from Indiana to Tennessee
- Columbus Avenue from Lombard to Greenwich
- Embarcadero from Green to Battery
- Franklin Street from Union to Green
- Fulton from Arguello to 2nd Avenue
- Fulton from 42nd Avenue to 43rd Avenue
- Geary from 7th Avenue to 8th Avenue
- Geary from Webster to Buchanan
- Geneva from Prague to Brookdale
- Guerrero from 19th Street to 20th Street
- Harrison from 4th Street to 5th Street
- King Street (NB only) from 4th Street to 5th Street
- Lincoln from 27th Avenue to 28th Avenue
- Market Street from Danvers to Douglass
- Mission Street from 8th Street to 9th Street
- Mission Street from Ottawa to Allison
- Monterey Boulevard from Edna to Congo
- Ocean Avenue from Friday Kahlo to Howth
- San Jose Avenue from 29th Street to 30th Street
- San Jose Avenue from Santa Ynez to Ocean Avenue
- Sloat Boulevard from 41st Avenue to Skyline
- Turk from Van Ness to Polk