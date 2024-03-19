SF to discuss installation of new speed cameras

San Francisco on Tuesday will take another step in cracking down on speeding drivers, discussing a list of intersections targeted for new speed cameras.

A total of 33 speed cameras will be installed, and on Tuesday, the San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency will meet to discuss its process in selecting the locations.

The installation of speed cameras stems from legislation Gov. Gavin Newsom signed last year that allows San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose and three other California cities to identify the locations where speeding is rampant and place the cameras.

Several locations identified in San Francisco are in proximity to schools, senior living facilities and health care sites as well as in areas where there's a high concentration of speed-related collisions.

The following areas are slated to get the new speed cameras: