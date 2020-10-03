SF Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Attempted Rape of Woman

San Francisco police have arrested a man accused of various crimes, including the kidnapping and attempted rape of a woman last week.

On Sept. 22, officers responded to the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue and learned that a 73-year-old woman had been attacked by a man, police said.

At the scene, officers located the suspect nearby, but he fled. After a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to arrest him and identified him as 34-year-old Daniel Williams.

Officers arrested Williams on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment, making criminal threats, elder abuse, sexual battery and providing false identification to police officers.