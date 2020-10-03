crime

SF Suspect Arrested in Kidnapping, Attempted Rape of Woman

By Bay City News

Handcuffs
Ilkay Dede/EyeEm via Getty Images

San Francisco police have arrested a man accused of various crimes, including the kidnapping and attempted rape of a woman last week.

On Sept. 22, officers responded to the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue and learned that a 73-year-old woman had been attacked by a man, police said.

At the scene, officers located the suspect nearby, but he fled. After a brief foot pursuit, officers were able to arrest him and identified him as 34-year-old Daniel Williams.

Officers arrested Williams on suspicion of kidnapping, assault, false imprisonment, making criminal threats, elder abuse, sexual battery and providing false identification to police officers.

This article tagged under:

crimeSan Francisco
