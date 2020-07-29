Tadich Grill in SF Temporarily Closing Due to Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on several San Francisco businesses, including 171-year-old Tadich Grill.

Tadich Grill announced via Facebook that the restaurant will temporarily suspend operations at the end of the day Friday as a consequence of the pandemic.

"We have been immensely grateful for the response of our loyal customers who have ordered takeout and nationwide delivery, purchased gift cards and merchandise online and donated through our Go Fund Me," the restaurant said on Facebook.

As reopening dates continue to change in San Francisco and across the Bay Area, the restaurant was faced with challenges and said, "the temporary relief from our PPP loan has dried up and without additional government aid, we've made the difficult decision to temporarily hit pause."

Tadich Grill, which bills itself as California's oldest restaurant, was opened in 1849 by three Croatian immigrants.

They began their now legendary businesses by serving fresh fish to merchants and sailors who visited the San Francisco Bay.

"Our hearts are with all the other businesses in our beautiful city of San Francisco who have been hit hard as well," the restaurant staff wrote on Facebook. "We pray for the industry as a whole."