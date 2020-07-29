Tadich Grill

Tadich Grill in SF Temporarily Closing Due to Pandemic

Tadich Grill was opened in 1849

By NBC Bay Area staff

closed sign generic 10312015

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on several San Francisco businesses, including 171-year-old Tadich Grill.

Tadich Grill announced via Facebook that the restaurant will temporarily suspend operations at the end of the day Friday as a consequence of the pandemic.

To our valued guests,It’s been over four months since we were first ordered to close our doors due to COVID-19. Since...

Posted by Tadich Grill on Monday, July 27, 2020

"We have been immensely grateful for the response of our loyal customers who have ordered takeout and nationwide delivery, purchased gift cards and merchandise online and donated through our Go Fund Me," the restaurant said on Facebook.

As reopening dates continue to change in San Francisco and across the Bay Area, the restaurant was faced with challenges and said, "the temporary relief from our PPP loan has dried up and without additional government aid, we've made the difficult decision to temporarily hit pause."

Local

costco outbreak 16 mins ago

Health Officials Continue to Investigate Coronavirus Outbreak at Sunnyvale Costco

College Admissions Scandal 34 mins ago

Finance Firm Founder Gets 6 Months in College Bribery Scam

Tadich Grill, which bills itself as California's oldest restaurant, was opened in 1849 by three Croatian immigrants.

They began their now legendary businesses by serving fresh fish to merchants and sailors who visited the San Francisco Bay.

"Our hearts are with all the other businesses in our beautiful city of San Francisco who have been hit hard as well," the restaurant staff wrote on Facebook. "We pray for the industry as a whole."

This article tagged under:

Tadich GrillSan Franciscocoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us