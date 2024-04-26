San Francisco

2-alarm stucture fire in SF knocked down

By Stephen Ellison

Crews knocked down a two-alarm structure fire Friday morning in San Francisco, according to the fire department.

The fire ignited just before 4:30 a.m. and was burning on four floors of a bulding at Lyon and Clay streets in the city's Presidio Heights neighborhood, fire officials said. By 6 a.m., firefighters knocked down the blaze.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Residents were advised to shelter in place if there was heavy smoke in their area.

About 60 firefighters were at the scene battling the flames, and as of 5 a.m., they had contained the blaze to the one building, fire officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

