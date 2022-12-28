Paul Pelosi Attacked

Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Due in San Francisco Court

By Ginger Conejero Saab

NBC Universal, Inc.

The man charged with attempted murder in the October attack on Paul Pelosi was due in court Wednesday for another pretrial hearing.

David DePape was expected to appear in a San Francisco courtroom for a second arraignment ahead of his attempted murder trial.

DePape is accused of breaking into the San Francisco home of Paul and Nancy Pelosi and attacking the former with a hammer.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

Paul Pelosi AttackedSan Francisco
