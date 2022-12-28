Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Due in San Francisco Court

The man charged with attempted murder in the October attack on Paul Pelosi was due in court Wednesday for another pretrial hearing.

David DePape was expected to appear in a San Francisco courtroom for a second arraignment ahead of his attempted murder trial.

DePape is accused of breaking into the San Francisco home of Paul and Nancy Pelosi and attacking the former with a hammer.

