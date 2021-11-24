Suspects Arrested in Union Square Retail Theft Enter Not Guilty Pleas

Suspects tied to a mass retail theft at Union Square last week made their first court appearance Wednesday in San Francisco.

Tomiko Miller is among those facing charges. He and three other defendants entered not guilty pleas to charges including grand theft, second degree burglary and receiving stolen property at Louis Vuitton.

As the group heard charges against them, the city continued to scramble to make sure shoppers feel safe coming back for Black Friday.

The city said there will be evening street closures to prevent thieves from staging getaway cars close to stores.

Gail Vinson was shopping Wednesday, but said the burglaries have given her pause ahead of the holiday shopping season.

"It does make me leery as a senior citizen to be out, but I know I'm getting out early," Vinson said. "I'm being very careful, so that's what I'm doing."