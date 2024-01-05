Teen killed in New Year's Day fireworks accident in San Francisco identified

The San Francisco medical examiner's office has identified the person killed in a New Year's Day fireworks accident on Treasure Island as an 18-year-old city resident.

Marciano Antone Gordon died early Monday morning after suffering fireworks-related injuries on the 1200 block of Exposition Drive, according to police.

Responding officers found Gordon suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said. He was given first aid, but he died at the scene.

