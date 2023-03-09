UCSF Boasts First All-Female Team to Perform Heart Transplant

In celebration of Women's History Month, we honor a trail-blazing group at UCSF Medical Center that became the first all-female surgical team to perform a heart transplant in December.
Among the eight women, they had performed thousands of complex surgical procedures during their careers. But when they were randomly assigned to the heart transplant, they unwittingly made history.
Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.
