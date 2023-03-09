San Francisco

UCSF Boasts First All-Female Team to Perform Heart Transplant

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

In celebration of Women's History Month, we honor a trail-blazing group at UCSF Medical Center that became the first all-female surgical team to perform a heart transplant in December.

Among the eight women, they had performed thousands of complex surgical procedures during their careers. But when they were randomly assigned to the heart transplant, they unwittingly made history.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoUCSF
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us