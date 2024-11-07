SF's Union Square ice rink opens for holiday season

Hundreds of people turned out for opening night of the Union Square holiday ice rink Wednesday in San Francisco.

Many in the Bay Area have become accustomed to enjoying the winter tradition surrounded by some of the region's most iconic stores.

Dana Gillis of Oakland said she comes to the rink four or five times yearly.

"I just like to come every year because it gets me in the spirit. It's fun to be in the community, and everyone is skating and having fun," she said.

With a slew of visitors set to skate on the rink, officials said they hope the holiday season will be the safest ever.

Terry McSweeny has the full report in the video above.