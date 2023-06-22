Woman, dog found dead in SF home; Suspect fatally shot by police

A 37-year-old suspect was fatally shot by San Francisco police early Thursday morning at a home where a 76-year-old woman and a dog were found dead, police said.

Officers were dispatched at about 2:39 a.m. to the residence on the 700 block of 31st Avenue to investigate a report of an aggravated assault in progress, police said.

A responding officer came across an 84-year-old male victim in the doorway of the home, police said. During that interaction, the suspect, who was armed with a knife, "advanced" toward the officer and the elderly man from inside the home.

The officer opened fire, police said. The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It's unclear at this time how many shots were fired during the shooting.

The 84-year-old man told officers that the suspect assaulted the 76-year-old woman inside the home, police said.

Officers went inside the home and found the woman and the dog dead. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway.

A town hall regarding the police shooting will be held within 10 days, police said.