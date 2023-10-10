San Jose

San Jose to offer incentives in luring artificial intelligence companies

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Artificial intelligence is all the rage with billions of dollars of venture capital funding new companies.

Now San Jose is the latest addition to a growing list of those wanting a piece of the AI action. The city is rolling out the welcome mat for AI-related startups and is now competing for talent and companies with cities like San Francisco and Miami.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman has more in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
