San Jose Family Creates Unique Halloween Display for Terminally Ill Son

For one San Jose family, their Halloween display is more than just a showcase for their neighborhood, it’s a way to bring joy to their terminally ill son.

Hundreds of people have come from as far away as Fresno to see a spooky pumpkin patch on Vernon Avenue in San Jose’s Willow Glen neighborhood.

The Jimenez family began working on the display in August, as a way to bring joy to their 27-year-old terminally ill son Christopher. He recently returned home from the hospital.

“We didn’t think he would make it. I can’t believe he is sitting next to me. We have to take it day-by-day because each day we have may be his last,” said San Jose resident Shelly Clampitt Jimenez.

Chris suffered brain damage as child, has cerebral palsy, several lung diseases and is now blind. But it hasn’t stopped him from enjoying the display his family spent all of August putting up.

His twin sister Kayla Jimenez said he especially loves hearing people scream when the animatronics move or when visitors yell out “Hi Chris.”

“He is so funny. He will be shocked when people yell his name. He enjoys it. He’s happy when he hears that,” she said.

Shelly Clampitt Jimenez started putting up the elaborate displays a few years ago, when her son Chris became too ill to travel to his Disneyland.

But she realized the display was a gift or the entire family.

“Having people come by and enjoy the display means everything to me. We don’t have much of an existence like we used to,” said Shelly Clampitt Jimenez.

A pumpkin patch growing memories to last a lifetime.

Shelly Clampitt Jimenez said that she plans to do an animal display for Christopher this Christmas. She hopes Chris will enjoy the sounds from that holiday display as well.