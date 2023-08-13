San Jose

Crews contain San Jose foothills brush fire, SJFD says

No one was hurt and no buildings were damaged by the blaze

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews contained a brush fire in the San Jose foothills early Sunday morning, according to firefighters. 

A spokesperson for the San Jose Fire Department said the fire was reported at around 10:38 p.m. Saturday night. The fire broke out along Mount Hamilton Road, not far from the Grand View Restaurant.

Livermore 6 hours ago

Crews stop forward progress of Livermore vegetation fire

Livermore 16 hours ago

Crews battle brush fires in Livermore, San Jose foothills

Firefighters were able to get it under control at 12:24 a.m. Sunday. No one was hurt by the blaze and no buildings were damaged. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us