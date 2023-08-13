Crews contain San Jose foothills brush fire, SJFD says

Crews contained a brush fire in the San Jose foothills early Sunday morning, according to firefighters.

A spokesperson for the San Jose Fire Department said the fire was reported at around 10:38 p.m. Saturday night. The fire broke out along Mount Hamilton Road, not far from the Grand View Restaurant.

Firefighters were able to get it under control at 12:24 a.m. Sunday. No one was hurt by the blaze and no buildings were damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.