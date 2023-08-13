Livermore

Crews stop forward progress of Livermore vegetation fire

The spread of the fire was limited to 21 acres, firefighters say

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

Forward progress has been stopped on a two-alarm vegetation fire on the 6300 block of Collier Canyon Road in Livermore, the Alameda County Fire Department reported late Saturday night.

At 11:51 p.m. Saturday, firefighters had already set up a wetline and dozer line around the fire, Alameda County Fire said on social media. By the time crews stopped the forward progress, the fire had spread to 21 acres, according to department spokesperson Cheryl Hurd.

Multiple units and resources are still on the scene. Firefighters are advising the public to avoid the area.

