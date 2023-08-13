Crews stop forward progress of Livermore vegetation fire

Forward progress has been stopped on a two-alarm vegetation fire on the 6300 block of Collier Canyon Road in Livermore, the Alameda County Fire Department reported late Saturday night.

At 11:51 p.m. Saturday, firefighters had already set up a wetline and dozer line around the fire, Alameda County Fire said on social media. By the time crews stopped the forward progress, the fire had spread to 21 acres, according to department spokesperson Cheryl Hurd.

Multiple units and resources are still on the scene. Firefighters are advising the public to avoid the area.