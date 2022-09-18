San Jose Group Sending Relief to Puerto Rico in Wake of Hurricane Fiona

As people in Puerto Rico face massive flooding and power outages due to Hurricane Fiona, one Bay Area group is scrambling to send them relief supplies.

Maria Acevedo, the president of the Puerto Rican Civic Club in San Jose is worried about her relatives in Puerto Rico, more than 3,000 miles away. She said that roads have washed out where they live and there is flooding in homes.

“Everything is flooded all the rivers are flooding, everything is completely destroyed again,” she said.

Now, Avecado’s club is collecting donations to provide gas generators and solar lights to hospitals, orphanages and shelters in Puerto Rico.

If you’d like to help with the relief efforts, visit Puertoricancivicclub.org.

Marianne Favro has more in the story above.