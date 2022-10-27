San Jose Hot Dog Restaurant Struggles With Crime in Area



The owner of a San Jose restaurant said his business is struggling due to the recent crime in the area.

Mark's Hot Dogs has been serving the east San Jose community since 1936.

“Well, it's something you work your whole life for. For me, it's something emotional,” said Mark McClain, owner of Mark’s Hot Dogs.

McClain said in the past five years, the homeless population, security issues and vandals have significantly increased in San Jose's Alum Rock neighborhood.

“We’ve had situations where they come in and we've had carjacking where kids run in there to hide out, people that are just sitting here and are being robbed right in front of the customers and stuff,” he said.

McClain added that they’ve found naked men in the back, women sleeping in their restroom and others just coming to break their property.

Mark’s Hot Dogs used to close at 8 or 10 p.m., but now they’re closing at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on weekends, which means fewer sales and hours for employees.

“It’s sad because this has been around for so long and I would hate for it to close down for a problem that should be solved and could be solved,” said Kelvin, an employee with Mark’s Hot Dog.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the councilmember Magdalena Carrasco’s office Wednesday night, but did not hear back.

