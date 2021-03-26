San Jose Large Store Grocery Workers Begin Earning $3-Per-Hour Hazard Pay Raise

Grocery workers at large chain supermarkets and retailers that sell groceries in San Jose got a $3-an-hour raise Friday, considered hazard pay for such essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

San Jose city leaders approved the mandatory pay hike in February, and the effective date came sooner than expected after the City Council's 7-3 vote.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The ordinance will expire in 120 days. Small businesses and franchises with fewer than 300 employees are exempt.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and council members Dev Davis and Matt Mahan voted against the ordinance over concerns about the financial effects on the stores and potentially higher consumer prices, according to the Mercury News. Councilwoman Pam Foley recused herself because she holds stock in Amazon, the owner of Whole Foods.

San Jose joins the cities of Oakland, Long Beach, Santa Monica and Seattle with hazard pay ordinances.