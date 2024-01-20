San Jose mayor calls for redirecting city funds to prevent re-encampment

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan is calling for his city to redirect existing funds to prevent re-encampment in the Guadalupe River Trail area, in order to preserve the trail for public use, according to a Saturday morning press release.

Last fall the area received $2 million of State Encampment Resolution Funds to relocate unhoused residents into interim housing, close the encampments and reclaim the space for public use. Since then, encampments have reappeared in the area. Mahan wants to redirect existing city funds to prevent further return of encampments.

Mahen hopes that a similar policy might be established to prevent re-encampment in other public spaces where unhoused residents were offered shelter, according to the press release. It is unclear if the residents who were offered housing are the same returning to the area for current encampments.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Councilmembers Omar Torres and Dev Davis will join Mahen in announcing his proposal at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the San Jose CDM & Guadalupe River Trail parking lot on Woz Way, per the press release.