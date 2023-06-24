San Jose mayor, police chief address plan to fight open-air drug use in city

San Jose city leaders are taking action in response to NBC Bay Area’s exclusive report Friday about open-air drug use in the city.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan held an emergency meeting at city hall Saturday with police chief Anthony Mata after residents voiced their frustrations about people openly doing drugs downtown.

Downtown residents captured the problem on video. They say it happens during the day and night on San Fernando Street, one block from the San Jose State University’s campus and one block from City Hall.

Speaking outside one of the problem spots, a 7-Eleven on Third and San Fernando streets, Mahan said when he saw a video of the incident, he was frustrated and angry.

“We’re here today to send a very clear message. If you come to San Jose to deal drugs, you will be arrested and prosecuted. We are taking this extremely seriously,” he said.

Mata encouraged residents to call in to report people openly doing drugs on the streets so that police can respond and have a better understanding of where the problem zones are located.

Mahan also said the city council has approved hiring six foot patrol officers who will focus on crime downtown.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and police chief Anthony Mata held a news conference Saturday to address the open-air drug use in the city. (June 24, 2023)