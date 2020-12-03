San Jose Police Arrest Juvenile in Halloween Beating of FoodMaxx Clerk

San Jose police have arrested a juvenile in the brutal beating of a grocery worker on Halloween, according to a police department statement Thursday.

Jaime Plancarte, 37, was attacked around 9:15 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot of the Parkmoor Avenue FoodMaxx while he was retrieving carts, police said. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was in for a long recovery.

The investigation led detectives to the identification and arrest of the juvenile Tuesday in San Jose, police said. The suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of assault with great bodily injury.

The suspect was not identified because he was a juvenile.

The women and vehicle seen in prior images released by SJPD have been identified and are no longer being sought, police said.