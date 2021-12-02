San Jose Police Investigate Smash-and-Grab Robbery at Eastridge Mall

San Jose police on Thursday said they were investigating a smash-and-grab robbery that occurred at a jewelry shop in the Eastridge Mall.

Four masked people entered the Quick Service Jewelry Design store inside the mall, smashed display cases with hammers and took several items, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The suspects fled on foot toward the parking lot before officers arrived, police said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

An investigation is underway.

The smash-and-grab comes on the heels of several similar retail robberies that occurred across the Bay Area over the past few weeks.