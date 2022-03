A group of suspects escaped a jewelry store in San Jose Monday with several thousand dollars worth of merchandise after using hammers and other tools to smash display cases, police said.

The smash-and-grab robbery happened around 11:50 a.m. at J and Huss Custom Jewelry inside Eastridge Mall, according to police.

The eight or nine unidentified suspects fled the scene and remain at large, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.