California Lottery

Lottery Player Wins $5 Million on Scratcher Sold at San Leandro 7-Eleven

The lucky winner matched no. 36 on the Neon Cash Party scratcher ticket.

By Kayla Galloway

Getty Images

A lottery scratcher worth $5 million was sold at the 7-Eleven in San Leandro, California lottery officials announced Tuesday.

The lucky winner, identified as Baltazar Hernandez-Jimenez, matched no. 36 on the $20 Neon Cash Party scratcher ticket.

California Lottery

California May 2

California Man's Unconventional Strategy Nets Him $5M Lottery Scratcher

California Lottery May 3

Formerly Unhoused East Bay Woman Wins $5 Million on Lottery Scratchers Ticket

California Lottery Apr 24

$1.5 Million Powerball Ticket Bought in Los Gatos Claimed on Final Day

In Southern California, a lottery player also won $5 million, matching the same no. 36 on the Year of Fortune scratcher ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at a Chevron station Brea by Luis Castaneda Esparza, according to lottery officials.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Lottery officials on Tuesday also identified the lucky winner who matched five Mega Millions numbers back in November.

Ali Dib bought the winning Mega Millions ticket at a Shell gas station in San Bruno, winning $2,082,652.

This article tagged under:

California LotterySan Leandro
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us