Lottery Player Wins $5 Million on Scratcher Sold at San Leandro 7-Eleven

A lottery scratcher worth $5 million was sold at the 7-Eleven in San Leandro, California lottery officials announced Tuesday.

The lucky winner, identified as Baltazar Hernandez-Jimenez, matched no. 36 on the $20 Neon Cash Party scratcher ticket.

In Southern California, a lottery player also won $5 million, matching the same no. 36 on the Year of Fortune scratcher ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at a Chevron station Brea by Luis Castaneda Esparza, according to lottery officials.

Lottery officials on Tuesday also identified the lucky winner who matched five Mega Millions numbers back in November.

Ali Dib bought the winning Mega Millions ticket at a Shell gas station in San Bruno, winning $2,082,652.