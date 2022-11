One lucky lottery player won more than $2 million in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The 5/5 ticket was sold at the Shell station at 798 El Camino Real and is worth $2,082,652.

No one won the jackpot, the next drawing is set for Friday.

