San Mateo climate rally this weekend

This weekend, people have an opportunity to learn more about climate change and make an impact during a rally on the Peninsula.

Citizens' Climate Lobby, a nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy climate change organization, will lead a climate rally in San Mateo. Young members from Citizens Climate Lobby have organized the community event for this Saturday called Make it Real: Youth for Youth 2024.

Starting at 1 p.m., there will be live music, food and a march through downtown San Mateo. Then community leaders and activists will speak at San Mateo Central Park.

NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall will speak as well to help empower attendees on how they can take action and make a difference.

This is the fourth year of the Citizens' Climate Lobby Youth Rally. To attend, register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/make-it-real-youth-for-youth-climate-rally-tickets-973914944817