Santa Clara County Opens Up COVID-19 Vaccinations to 16 and Older

Santa Clara County announced Tuesday it is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, effective immediately.

All individuals 16 and older who live or work in the county are now eligible to get vaccinated, Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county's COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer, said.

The county is receiving a "significant" increase in vaccine supply from the federal government, on top of the allotment from the state, Fenstersheib said.

"We now have enough vaccine really to quickly reach our goal of protecting our entire community against COVID-19," Fenstersheib said.

People can schedule vaccination appointments via sccfreevax.org.