race for a vaccine

Santa Clara County Opens Up COVID-19 Vaccinations to 16 and Older

By NBC Bay Area staff

Santa Clara County announced Tuesday it is expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, effective immediately.

All individuals 16 and older who live or work in the county are now eligible to get vaccinated, Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county's COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer, said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Dr. Anthony Fauci Explains What the U.S. Pause on J&J's Covid Vaccine Means

coronavirus 3 hours ago

California Orders Pause of J&J Vaccine on US Recommendation

The county is receiving a "significant" increase in vaccine supply from the federal government, on top of the allotment from the state, Fenstersheib said.

"We now have enough vaccine really to quickly reach our goal of protecting our entire community against COVID-19," Fenstersheib said.

People can schedule vaccination appointments via sccfreevax.org.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

race for a vaccinecoronavirusCOVID-19Santa Clara County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us