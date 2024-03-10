Santa rosa

Santa Rosa family survives crash with plane parachute in Mendocino County

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A North Bay family suffered just minor cuts after engine trouble on the plane they were on forced them to crash-land in the woods in Mendocino County Friday, authorities said.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said a man, woman and a 2-year-old child from Santa Rosa had just taken off from Shelter Cove Airport, located about 170 miles northwest of Santa Rosa.

About five minutes later, the single engine plane lost power and the plane started going down.

Officials said that the pilot made the decision to deploy a parachute system, slowing the plane's fall enough to make a relatively gentle crash-landing.

All the passengers on board had minor injuries.

