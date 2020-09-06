Sunday ‘Most Challenging' Day of the Heat Wave: California ISO

The California Independent System Operator (California ISO) said Sunday will be the 'most challenging' day of the heat wave for the electricity system in the state.

#ISO grid operators report today will be "most challenging" of the heat wave for #electricity system. Without consumer conservation, rotating #poweroutages are likely. — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 6, 2020

The National Weather Service issued two weather alerts for areas closer to the San Francisco Bay Area as temperatures are expected to reach triple digits.

The high heat in the forecast prompted the California ISO to issue a statewide Flex Alert starting Saturday and lasting through Monday from 3 to 9 p.m. each day. Californians are asked to conserve energy during these times.

"Without consumer conservation, rotating power outages are likely," the California ISO tweeted.

As the heat continues, Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) may happen Tuesday and Wednesday in several areas including Napa and Sonoma counties.

Below are some ways in which you can conserve energy and prevent power outages: