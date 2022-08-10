Scott Peterson's Quest for New Trial Returns to Court

Prosecutors and lawyers for Scott Peterson will give closing arguments Thursday before a judge decides whether the convicted murderer deserves a new trial in the slaying of his pregnant wife 20 years ago.

The hearing was originally scheduled to take place in late June, but was postponed after an attorney in the case contracted coronavirus and Peterson was exposed to COVID in San Quentin.

The arguments will follow testimony into whether juror Richelle Nice was biased and lied to get on the jury that convicted Peterson in 2004 and put him on death row for the murders of Laci, 27, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner.

The California Supreme Court overturned Peterson's death sentence in 2020 and tasked Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo with deciding if he received a fair trial.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Thursday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the Redwood City Hall of Justice.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.