Sen. Feinstein's Husband Richard Blum Remembered at Funeral Service in SF

A memorial service was held Friday in San Francisco for Richard Blum, financier, entrepreneur and husband of Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Family, friends and political leaders gathered at Congregation Emanu-El in San Francisco. People gathered early as Feinstein was hugged on her way inside for the public memorial for her husband of more than 40 years.

“Dick Blum had purpose and commitment whether it was taking on issues of poverty engaged in civic action, addressing politics or business or human rights,” said Mickey Kantor.

Rabbi Jonathan Singer addressed friends, family and political leaders. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former mayors, Gov. Gavin Newsom and others attended. Speakers shared their memories.

“Dick’s fellow regents mourn with you today but we also celebrate his truly extraordinary and adventurous life and all the good that he did in California and around the globe,” said Janet Reilly, UC Regent.

Blum was known for his work as a UC regent, an exceptional financier, and his commitment in Nepal and Tibet as a philanthropist. Letters were read from Bill Clinton and the Dali Lama.

Former California governor Jerry Brown described their friendship.

“I see Dick and more of a really good human being that had that breadth of experience you can do business you and do the university and you can do good,” he said.